5 Dead, 8 injured in a Car Accident on Bandra-Worli Sea Link

At least five people died and eight were injured on Wednesday, 5 October, in a horrific accident on the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai after a speeding car crashed into already parked vehicles.

According to the police, a car initially hit a divider on the bridge and an ambulance was rushed to the spot for assistance. The occupants of two other cars also halted their vehicles to provide help, PTI reported.

At around 3 am, an SUV coming at a high speed rammed into the stationary vehicles – three cars and one ambulance – leading to the casualties.

“While the ambulance staff and the toll workers were helping the injured passengers travelling by the cars, another SUV crashed into the three stationary vehicles at high speed around 2:53am. The high-speed crash resulted in death of five people and injured eight others,” said a police officer as quoted by Hindustan Times.