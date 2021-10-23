'16% Courts Have No Toilets': CJI Raises Concerns Over Judicial Infrastructure

Chief Justice NV Ramana raised several concerns over the state of judicial infrastructure in an event on Saturday, 23 October, while sharing the stage with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

"The judicial infrastructure for courts in India has always been an afterthought. It is because of this mindset that courts in India still operate with dilapidated structures, making it difficult to perform effectively," he said.

CJI urged the Law Minister to ensure that the proposal to set up the National Judicial Infrastructure Authority is discussed in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.

The law minister and CJI shared a stage at an event during inauguration of annexe building of Aurangabad bench of Bombay HC. The other attendees included Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Supreme Court Justices DY Chandrachud, BR Gavai, UU Lalit and Abhay Oka, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Dipankar Datta, Senior most judge at Aurangabad Bench Justice SV Gangapurwala and Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni.