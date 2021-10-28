Shahi Korma: Lucknowi Cuisine For Your Nawabi Dawat

Follow these steps to make your family-favourite chicken with a touch of royalty.
Tridip K Mandal & Muskan Singh
What The Food
Shahi Korma is a Lucknow style Chicken curry with plentiful of ingredients to make it lavish.

(Photo: The Quint/Shruti Mathur)

Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya & Athar Rather

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

The Hindi Cinema already gave us the essence of Mughal's royalty by recreating their era on big screen. But what's exciting than recreating the most important dish from the menu of their Shahi-Dawat.

Shahi Korma, quintessentially from Lucknow is cooked with ample of ingredients. And as the name suggests, the dish is undoubtedly rich and royal in every bite.

INGREDIENTS

  1. 500-700gm Chicken

  2. Bowl of onion

  3. Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder

  4. Turmeric Powder

  5. Cumin Powder

  6. Salt

  7. Garam Masala

  8. Green Chillies

  9. Cinnamon

  10. Cloves

  11. Small Cardamom

  12. 2 Bay Leaves

  13. Desiccated coconut

  14. Curd

  15. Mustard Oil

  16. Ghee

  17. Paste of 5-6 Almonds, Melon Seeds and Poppy Seeds

How To Cook:

  • Add Mustard oil

  • Add Chopped Onions

  • Add Salt to caramelise

  • Fry the onions till they turn brown

  • Then add Ghee, 2 Bay leaves, Cloves, Cinnamon, 2 Big Black Cardamoms, Small Cardamoms and Chicken Pieces.

  • Cook it on high flame for 7-10 minutes.

  • Add desiccated coconut and mix it well.

  • Let it simmer for 30 minutes and then add the paste of dry fruits.

  • Sauté on low flame for 3-4 minutes.

  • Add fried onion paste and cook it for 5 minutes

  • Sprinkle some Garam masala and cook it for a minute.

Shahi Korma.

Tune in to your favourite Ghazal and enjoy this royal dish.

