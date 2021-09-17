Rogan Josh: Taste the Warmth of Kashmir With Their Signature Dish

Rogan Josh is a slow-cooked Kashmiri cuisine, prepared with a combination of curd and intense spices.
Those who have witnessed the beauty of 'Paradise on Earth' will agree that Kashmiris are the warmest people you'll ever meet. The same warmth and comfort is reflected in their cuisine. Rogan Josh is one such dish. This slow-cooked Kashmiri mutton curry is prepared with minimal ingredients, without the use of ginger, garlic, or onion.
INGREDIENTS
Curd
Ghee
Mutton Pieces
Ginger Powder
Salt
Hing
Fennel Powder
Spices
Red Chilli Powder
How To Cook:
Add Ghee in the hot pan
Add 2 Black Cardamoms
Add 3 Green Cardamoms
5-6 Pieces of Cloves
Sauté the spices till it leaves aroma
Add the mutton pieces
Cook the mutton till it turns light brown.
To make Rogan Josh curry paste:
Add Hing to the curd
Add Red Chilli powder
Add Ginger powder
Add Fennel powder
Mix it well
Add the paste in the curry and give it a mix. Cover the lid and let it cook for 15 minutes.
Sprinkle some salt and add some water.
Let it cook for 45 minutes on low flame.
Rogan Josh.
Serve this signature Kashmiri dish with Naan and Chapati. You can also team it up with hot steamed rice, so you can scoop every last bit of curry.
Now flaunt your culinary skills to the world!
