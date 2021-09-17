Rogan Josh: Taste the Warmth of Kashmir With Their Signature Dish

Scrolling through the internet for an easy Mutton recipe? Here is one with step by step procedure!
Tridip K Mandal & Muskan Singh
What The Food
Published:

Rogan Josh is a slow-cooked Kashmiri cuisine, prepared with a combination of curd and intense spices.

|

(Photo: The Quint/Shruti Mathur)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rogan Josh is a slow-cooked Kashmiri cuisine, prepared with a combination of curd and intense spices.</p></div>

Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya & Athar Rather

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

Those who have witnessed the beauty of 'Paradise on Earth' will agree that Kashmiris are the warmest people you'll ever meet. The same warmth and comfort is reflected in their cuisine. Rogan Josh is one such dish. This slow-cooked Kashmiri mutton curry is prepared with minimal ingredients, without the use of ginger, garlic, or onion.

INGREDIENTS

  1. Curd

  2. Ghee

  3. Mutton Pieces

  4. Ginger Powder

  5. Salt

  6. Hing

  7. Fennel Powder

  8. Spices

  9. Red Chilli Powder

How To Cook:

  • Add Ghee in the hot pan

  • Add 2 Black Cardamoms

  • Add 3 Green Cardamoms

  • 5-6 Pieces of Cloves

  • Sauté the spices till it leaves aroma

  • Add the mutton pieces

Cook the mutton till it turns light brown.

To make Rogan Josh curry paste:

  • Add Hing to the curd

  • Add Red Chilli powder

  • Add Ginger powder

  • Add Fennel powder

  • Mix it well


Add the paste in the curry and give it a mix. Cover the lid and let it cook for 15 minutes.

Sprinkle some salt and add some water.

Let it cook for 45 minutes on low flame.

Rogan Josh.

Serve this signature Kashmiri dish with Naan and Chapati. You can also team it up with hot steamed rice, so you can scoop every last bit of curry.

Now flaunt your culinary skills to the world!
