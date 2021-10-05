Masala Baingan: A Spice Bomb With a Blend of Curd

Follow these steps to make your boring brinjal interesting.
Tridip K Mandal & Muskan Singh
What The Food
Published:

Masala Baingan loaded with curd and ample amount of spices.                                                                          

|

(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)

Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya & Athar Rather

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

We understand how much you dislike baingan for being too boring. But not this time since we bring you a conventional dish that quenches your thirst for spicy food. This Baingan Masala is prepared in curd with ample amount of spices to change your perception about brinjals.

INGREDIENTS

  1. Small brinjal

  2. Cumin powder

  3. Curd

  4. Garlic paste

  5. Coriander powder

  6. Salt

  7. Ginger paste

  8. Garam masala

  9. Cumin seeds

  10. Onion paste

  11. Red chilli powder

  12. Turmeric powder

How To Cook:

Step 1:

  • Slit each brinjal lengthwise.

  • Marinate using salt, turmeric powder and red Chilli powder

  • Rub it well

Marinated brinjals.

Step 2:

  • Heat the pan

  • Add refined oil

  • Add the brinjals gently

  • Let them cook for 5 minutes

  • Take them out

Step 3:

  • Add cumin seeds

  • Add onion paste

  • Sauté it for 1-2 minutes

  • Add garlic paste

  • Fry till oil separates from the paste

  • Add some Salt

  • Add turmeric paste

  • Mix it well

  • Add tomatoes

  • Cover the lid and let it cook for 2-3 minutes.

Step 4:

  • Add cumin powder

  • Add 1/2 tsp coriander

  • Add red chilli powder

  • Sauté it for a minute

  • Add 1/2 cup of curd

  • Cook it for 2-3 minutes

Add the marinated brinjals to the curry.

Sprinkle some garam masala.

Let it cook on low flame for 2 minutes.

Baingan Masala.

Your simple yet delicious Masala Baingan is ready to be served with piping hot rice.

Now flaunt your culinary skills to the world!
