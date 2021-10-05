Masala Baingan: A Spice Bomb With a Blend of Curd

Masala Baingan loaded with curd and ample amount of spices.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya & Athar Rather
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
We understand how much you dislike baingan for being too boring. But not this time since we bring you a conventional dish that quenches your thirst for spicy food. This Baingan Masala is prepared in curd with ample amount of spices to change your perception about brinjals.
INGREDIENTS
Small brinjal
Cumin powder
Curd
Garlic paste
Coriander powder
Salt
Ginger paste
Garam masala
Cumin seeds
Onion paste
Red chilli powder
Turmeric powder
How To Cook:
Step 1:
Slit each brinjal lengthwise.
Marinate using salt, turmeric powder and red Chilli powder
Rub it well
Marinated brinjals.
Step 2:
Heat the pan
Add refined oil
Add the brinjals gently
Let them cook for 5 minutes
Take them out
Step 3:
Add cumin seeds
Add onion paste
Sauté it for 1-2 minutes
Add garlic paste
Fry till oil separates from the paste
Add some Salt
Add turmeric paste
Mix it well
Add tomatoes
Cover the lid and let it cook for 2-3 minutes.
Step 4:
Add cumin powder
Add 1/2 tsp coriander
Add red chilli powder
Sauté it for a minute
Add 1/2 cup of curd
Cook it for 2-3 minutes
Add the marinated brinjals to the curry.
Sprinkle some garam masala.
Let it cook on low flame for 2 minutes.
Baingan Masala.
Your simple yet delicious Masala Baingan is ready to be served with piping hot rice.
Now flaunt your culinary skills to the world!
Shoot and share your drool-worthy recipe at neon@thequint.com or WhatsApp at 9999008335 and get featured on Quint Neon.
