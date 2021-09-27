Makhmali Malai Kofta: Paneer Fried Balls in Creamy Curry

Perfect kofta balls in spicy gravy.
Malai Kofta is much-loved and extremely popular North Indian creamy curry. Deep-fried Paneer Kofta, simmered in curry, is usually a favourite dish of many vegetarians and a must-order in restaurants. But why to order from a restaurant when you can easily prepare it at home?
Ingredients
Oil
Bay leaves
Cinnamon stick
Green cardamoms
Onions
Salt
Coriander powder
Red chilli powder
Turmeric powder
Tomatoes
Cashew nuts
Khoya
Paneer
Corn flour
Garam masala
Chopped green chillies
Coriander
Cream/malai
Kasuri methi
How To Cook:
To make the paste:
Heat 1 tbsp oil
Add 3 bay leaves
Add 1 cinnamon stick and 3 green cardamoms
Add 2 onions and sauté it well
Add salt and 1 tsp coriander powder
Add 1/2 tsp red chilli powder and a pinch of turmeric to enhance the colour
Add 1/2 kg tomatoes
Add 40 g cashew nuts
Let it cool when tomatoes get soft
Remove the bay leaves and grind into a paste for the gravy
To make the koftas:
Grate khoya and paneer
In 250 g paneer, add 50 g khoya.
Then add 2 tsp corn flour, 1 tsp salt,1/2 tsp garam masala, 3 chopped green chillies and some coriander
Hand-mix to make the dough
Tips: Use fresh paneer to make the perfect round koftas and 2 tsp corn flour is enough to bind them well.
Heat the oil and fry the koftas on medium flame and make sure to keep them slightly apart
Turn them over carefully
Take them out when golden brown
Adding koftas in the gravy
Sauté the paste in 1tbsp Oil
Add 1/2 tsp Salt
Add 50 g khoya and a cup of fresh cream/malai
Cover with a lid for 2-3 minutes
Add 1/2 spoon garam masala
Add 1/2 tsp kasuri methi
Add koftas in the gravy
Malai kofta.
Serve these kofta balls dipped in gravy with paratha, naan or jeera rice for your perfect dinner.
