Recipe | Kashmiri Dum Without Onion And Garlic

Easy to make Kashmiri Dum Aloo.
(Photo: The Quint)
Aloo is a staple for all of us but we all bored of the regular aloo sabzi. To get you rid of this boredom and give a twist to Aloo Sabzi, we bring you an authentic recipe from households in Kashmir. Prepared using baby potatoes and simmered in spicy gravy, this dish is perfect for your weeknight meal.
Baby potatoes
Turmeric powder
Red chilli powder
Fennel powder
Dry ginger
Bay leaves
Cloves
Black and green cardamoms
Hing
Curd
Pressure cook baby potatoes for 1 whistle.
Marinate them using salt, turmeric powder and red chilli powder.
Deep fry potatoes in mustard oil till they turn golden-brown.
To make the Gravy Masala
Whisk curd to avoid lumps.
Add hing, turmeric powder, Kashmiri red chilli, dry ginger powder and fennel powder.
Mix it well.
Add 2 bay leaves, 4 cloves, 1 black cardamom and 3 cardamoms in oil.
Sauté for one minute.
Add hing and the curd paste.
Stir well and cook for 2-3 minutes.
Add fried potatoes when the curry comes to boil and let it cook 3-4 minutes.
Kashmiri Dum Aloo is ready, serve with parathas.