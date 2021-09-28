Pancakes : A Plate Full of Happiness

Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

What's the best pancake topping? More pancakes!

Absolutely. And what's better than whipping up these pancakes on your weekend morning with easy-to-bake recipe? Radhika Khandelwal's recipe for the fluffiest pancakes and hazelnut-chocolate spread is going to be your reason to get out of bed on weekend and treat yourself with some delicious, yet fancy looking breakfast.