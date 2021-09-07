Churma Recipe: Here’s How To Make Neeraj Chopra’s Favourite Cheat Meal!

Neeraj Chopra's fan makes his favourite Churma.
(Photo: The Quint/Shruti Mathur)
Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya & Athar Rather Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
Post the Olympic season, many of us have watched and re-watched the winning moment of javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and his candid interviews. His historic throw at the Tokyo Olympics, which won him the gold medal, was a historic one that was applauded by the entire country.
Abhigya Shashi, one such fan girl celebrated his win by making Neeraj Chopra's favourite cheat meal, the traditional homemade Churma. Here's how you can make it:
INGREDIENTS:
Wheat Flour
Semolina
Ghee
Milk
Powdered Sugar
Cardamoms
Almonds
Cashew
Raisins
How To Cook:
Add 1 cup of Wheat flour
Add Semolina
Mix it well
Add 1/4 cup Ghee
Crumble it with your hands
Add Milk
Knead the dough
Use your palm to make cylindrical balls
Add Ghee
Drop the Churma balls
Deep fry them
Grind Churma balls into smooth powder
Add powdered sugar
Mix it well
Garnish it with Almonds, Cashews, Raisins and Cardamoms
Churma.
This delicious Churma is the perfect happily-ever-after to your main course.
Now flaunt your culinary skills to the world!
