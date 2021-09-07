Churma Recipe: Here’s How To Make Neeraj Chopra’s Favourite Cheat Meal!

Follow these easy steps to prepare Neeraj Chopra's cheat meal at home.
Tridip K Mandal & Muskan Singh
What The Food
Published:

Neeraj Chopra's fan makes his favourite Churma.

|

(Photo: The Quint/Shruti Mathur)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Neeraj Chopra's fan makes his favourite Churma.</p></div>

Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya & Athar Rather Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

Post the Olympic season, many of us have watched and re-watched the winning moment of javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and his candid interviews. His historic throw at the Tokyo Olympics, which won him the gold medal, was a historic one that was applauded by the entire country.

Abhigya Shashi, one such fan girl celebrated his win by making Neeraj Chopra's favourite cheat meal, the traditional homemade Churma. Here's how you can make it:

INGREDIENTS:

  • Wheat Flour

  • Semolina

  • Ghee

  • Milk

  • Powdered Sugar

  • Cardamoms

  • Almonds

  • Cashew

  • Raisins

How To Cook:

  • Add 1 cup of Wheat flour

  • Add Semolina

  • Mix it well

  • Add 1/4 cup Ghee

  • Crumble it with your hands

  • Add Milk

  • Knead the dough

  • Use your palm to make cylindrical balls

  • Add Ghee

  • Drop the Churma balls

  • Deep fry them

  • Grind Churma balls into smooth powder

  • Add powdered sugar

  • Mix it well

  • Garnish it with Almonds, Cashews, Raisins and Cardamoms

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Churma.

This delicious Churma is the perfect happily-ever-after to your main course.

Now flaunt your culinary skills to the world!
Shoot and share your drool-worthy recipe at neon@thequint.com or WhatsApp at 9999008335 and get featured on Quint Neon.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT