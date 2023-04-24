Yashraj Mukhate’s Musical Tribute to Sachin Tendulkar on His 50th Birthday

Yashraj Mukhate's tribute to Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
It's Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday and fans are excited. As wishes pour in for the legendary batsman from around the world, Yashraj Mukhate, the popular musician, released a musical tribute celebrating the Master Blaster's birthday.
Yashraj shared the video on his social media, with a caption, "When you can make songs but not a conversation". The clip features Sachin, and as expected, the composition is hilarious and has a catchy tune. Check it out:
The clip starts with a shot of Yashraj and Sachin sitting together making awkward conversation, when the latter asks him to make a song instead. Yashraj then used the clip of Sachin saying "Pachhas" (fifty) and weaved a peppy song around it!
Since the video was posted online, it's become viral and fans are loving this unexpected collaboration!
One user wrote, "Yeh wala pachaas hai bahut khaas" (This fifty is very special)
Another user wrote, "Tu jiye not just Pachaas but PACHASSS HAZZZAAARR SAAL. Happiest Birthday to the GOD OF CRICKET. The one and only... SACHIN RAMESH TENDULKAR," (May you live upto thousand years. Happiest birthday to the god of cricket. The one and only Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar)
Here are some more reactions:
