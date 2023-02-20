Viral Video of an ‘Unbreakable’ Paratha Is Cracking Up the Netizens

Viral video of unbreakable paratha is reminding us of good old Nokia phones!
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
If you've ever had a chance to live in a hostel or a pg, you can very well relate to the video shared by Sakshi Jain, a Twitter user. Sakshi, a content strategist, posted the video of a paratha served by her hostel, which was evidently inedible.
In the clip, Sakshi could be seen banging the paratha on a wooden table, showing how hard it actually was, making it practically inedible. The clip was shared with the caption, "Hostel ka khana" (Hostel food)
According to Sakshi's comments it wasn't stale food, but was made just a few hours ago for breakfast.
The video has garnered hilarious responses from the users. With some suggesting that the paratha may not be made out of multigrains, but could definitely be used as a multipurpose tool.
One user wrote, "Multi purpose hai.. Flying saucer bana ke khel lo.. blade bana ke jaan le lo.. aur galti se bhook lagi to kha sakte ho... though its not recommended" (It's multipurpose.. You can use it as flying saucer, or use it as a blade to kill someone or if you're hungry, then maybe you can try eating it.. though it's not recommended)
Another user wrote, "Ambuja cement se bani hai.. Tutegi kaise" (It's made out of Ambuja cement..it won't break!)
Here are more comments:
