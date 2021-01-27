Watch: Indonesian YouTuber Recreates Bollywood Songs, Goes Viral

Our love for Bollywood is everlasting and it's heartening to see Hindi film songs bridging borders. YouTuber Vina Fan has taken the internet by storm through her recreation of Bollywood songs. The 24-year-old dancer lives in Indonesia and is a huge fan of Bollywood.

In an interview Vina has said that she grew up watching Bollywood movies and has a list of all her favourite songs. Vina Fan and her team work hard to re-create these songs and they have garnered a lot of appreciation. Vina's video of ‘Kamli’ from Dhoom 3 received a whopping 10 million views.

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta was impressed with her skill. Zinta shared Vina's recreation of ‘Haila Haila’ from her movie Koi Mil Gaya.