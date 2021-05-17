Watch: This Dadi Bowling a Strike in a Saree Will Steal Your Heart

A recent video of a grandmother bowling a strike while wearing a saree has gone viral on Twitter. The video was first shared by the woman's grandson, Sudarshan Krishnamurthy, where she is seen bowling the strike and following it by masking up in style.

Krishnamurthy posted the video with the caption, "Hi Twitter, please appreciate my grandma bowling a strike in her saree, and then proceeding to ensure her mask covers her nose #QueenShit, if you ask me!"

Check out the full video here: