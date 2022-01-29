Watch: Balochi Banjo Player Strums 'Ae Ho Meri Zindagi Mein'; Video Goes Viral

"Thank you all for the love and support pouring in from all over the world. It is just as overwhelming and joyful as the journey of Finding Noor was. So many of you have written asking about when the material will be released and where. As you may have noticed on the stories, there is much more to Nooruk’s story than the joy of his music. I never imagined what this would turn in to, but at this point, I feel a tremendous sense of responsibility to ensure that the warmth that his music brings us, also brings him sustainable financial support", Ahmed wrote.

"We live in a world, where despite the internet, people like Nooruk remain, or are kept hidden from us, and when they do surface, they are quickly exploited and forgotten by the ‘music industry’, itself a disgusting term in my opinion (which doesn’t matter btw)



"I have recorded three full sessions with him, audio and video both, and I have with me at this time, a wealth of his music jo meri apni haisiyat aur auqaat se kahin ziyaada hai. But in order to do things right for him, and for others like him which I have been finding and documenting over the years, I will need to work very hard and I can’t do it without your support. Because other than my love and passion for music and artists like him, all I have is you, and I firmly believe that together, we are enough to make it right. God willing and God bless", the musician added.

The video had gone viral, with musicians like Ankur Tewari showering their love on Baksh.