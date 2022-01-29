Watch: Balochi Banjo Player Strums 'Ae Ho Meri Zindagi Mein'; Video Goes Viral

Balochistan banjo player Ustad Noor Baksh.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Daniyal Ahmed, a teacher and musician, had travelled to Balochistan to look for Ustad Noor Baksh, a banjo player whose videos playing the instrument had become popular a few years back. Ahmed didn't have any clue regarding Baksh's whereabouts, but destiny ensured that the duo meet.
With a stroke of luck, Ahmed found Baksh on the side of a road. Thus began Finding Noor, a series of short clips documenting Baksh's life. Ahmed recently shared an Instagram story of Noor Baksh playing 'Ae Ho Meri Zindagi Mein' from Raja Hindustani.
"Thank you all for the love and support pouring in from all over the world. It is just as overwhelming and joyful as the journey of Finding Noor was. So many of you have written asking about when the material will be released and where. As you may have noticed on the stories, there is much more to Nooruk’s story than the joy of his music. I never imagined what this would turn in to, but at this point, I feel a tremendous sense of responsibility to ensure that the warmth that his music brings us, also brings him sustainable financial support", Ahmed wrote.
"We live in a world, where despite the internet, people like Nooruk remain, or are kept hidden from us, and when they do surface, they are quickly exploited and forgotten by the ‘music industry’, itself a disgusting term in my opinion (which doesn’t matter btw)
"I have recorded three full sessions with him, audio and video both, and I have with me at this time, a wealth of his music jo meri apni haisiyat aur auqaat se kahin ziyaada hai. But in order to do things right for him, and for others like him which I have been finding and documenting over the years, I will need to work very hard and I can’t do it without your support. Because other than my love and passion for music and artists like him, all I have is you, and I firmly believe that together, we are enough to make it right. God willing and God bless", the musician added.
The video had gone viral, with musicians like Ankur Tewari showering their love on Baksh.
