Uttar Pradesh: Man Poses As Dead MP to Falsely Claim 1 Crore Compensation

The compensation was for the construction of a road and was due from the Additional District Magistrate (ADM). As soon as the department was about to clear a cheque of Rs 84 lakh, they were informed of Manohar's demise.

They went on to contact Manohar's son Prashant Kumar who confirmed that his father had passed away. Distrcit Magistrate K Balaji has ordered a probe into the matter.

An official said in a statement, "The man submitted copies of Aadhaar, address proof, voter ID and even a passbook to prove his identity. Along with this, a certificate issued by the Lekhpal identifying the man as Prem Manohar was also submitted."

(With inputs from Mid-Day).