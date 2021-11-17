Uttar Pradesh: Man Poses As Dead MP to Falsely Claim 1 Crore Compensation

Representational Image. UP man poses as dead MP to get compensation.
(Photo Courtesy: Unsplash)
A man from Uttar Pradesh decided to impersonate Prem Manohar, a two-term Rajya Sabha MP in order to claim a compensation of Rs 1 crore on his behalf.
Manohar had actually passed away long before, in 2013. Despite this, all the documents and attestations were in order which therefore did not lead to any suspicisions.
The compensation was for the construction of a road and was due from the Additional District Magistrate (ADM). As soon as the department was about to clear a cheque of Rs 84 lakh, they were informed of Manohar's demise.
They went on to contact Manohar's son Prashant Kumar who confirmed that his father had passed away. Distrcit Magistrate K Balaji has ordered a probe into the matter.
An official said in a statement, "The man submitted copies of Aadhaar, address proof, voter ID and even a passbook to prove his identity. Along with this, a certificate issued by the Lekhpal identifying the man as Prem Manohar was also submitted."
(With inputs from Mid-Day).
