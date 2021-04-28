Twitter Hails 'Silent Service' of Man Giving Free Food to the Poor

In these gloomy times, where negativity is all around us, the selfless acts of a few kind, thoughtful individuals are sometimes all we need to uplift our moods.

A user on Twitter, Dr Sanjay Arora, recently shared the picture of a man offering free food to the homeless. He also mentioned how he had been engaging in this 'silent service' without any pomp or show-off, and only did this out of the goodness of his heart.

"Silent service, I spotted this Sardarji a couple of times on my walk. Quietly offering food to homeless without any fanfare. Today I requested him for a picture which he hesitatingly allowed. Huge respect for such selfless heros of the society," wrote Dr Arora.

People on Twitter lauded the man's efforts and appreciated his selfness nature. Here is how they reacted:

