Twitter Hails 'Silent Service' of Man Giving Free Food to the Poor
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
In these gloomy times, where negativity is all around us, the selfless acts of a few kind, thoughtful individuals are sometimes all we need to uplift our moods.
A user on Twitter, Dr Sanjay Arora, recently shared the picture of a man offering free food to the homeless. He also mentioned how he had been engaging in this 'silent service' without any pomp or show-off, and only did this out of the goodness of his heart.
"Silent service, I spotted this Sardarji a couple of times on my walk. Quietly offering food to homeless without any fanfare. Today I requested him for a picture which he hesitatingly allowed. Huge respect for such selfless heros of the society," wrote Dr Arora.
Check out the full tweet here:
People on Twitter lauded the man's efforts and appreciated his selfness nature. Here is how they reacted:
