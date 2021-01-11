Twitter Explodes With Memes After ‘Virushka’ Announce Baby Girl

On 11 January, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their first baby. Kohli took to social media to make the announcement. In a post he wrote, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes."
Twitter was soon flooded with memes.
Take a look:
Kohli further added, "Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”
Published: 11 Jan 2021,06:09 PM IST