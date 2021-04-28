Is It Ethical to Conduct IPL Amid COVID Surge? Twitter Discusses

Even before the IPL was scheduled to begin, there has been a debate going on for quite a while now that discusses whether it should have been conducted this year at all.

The main reason for this is the rising COVID19 cases. Most of the country has been forced into partial lockdowns and curfews, while the ones who are affected are scrambling all around looking for hospital beds, injections, medicines, and oxygen.

Amidst this, a lot of users on Twitter are arguing if it is ethical to have these matches in Delhi while the rest of the city struggles to cope with the ruins of COVID19.