Through 'Chitthi', Saumya Tandon Compels Us to Reach Within

Actor Saumya Tandon has been writing since the age of 6, and calls herself a "child prodigy" who used to write and recite poems all the time. She published her first self-composed anthology when she was in the 12th Grade.

Through 'Chitthi', she highlights how women often lose themselves in the chaos of everyday life, and through a letter, she tries to encourage these women not to lose their essence, and keep moving forward and making the world a better place through their actions.

Talking about Chitthi, Tandon explains that she had the idea for it since forever but couldn't spare time for it because she was always working on one project or another. But as the lockdown came, she had time for herself to introspect and finally decided to pen the poem.

"You just have to follow your heart. You have to do things that make you happy! That was whole idea behind writing this piece", she says, as she explains the inspiration behind the poem. She talks about how the rat race of life consumes a lot of us, and how it is important to spend time with yourself amidst this.