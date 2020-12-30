Watch: Three Bears Caught Arriving at Chhattisgarh Police Station

Recently, a video of three bears arriving at a police station in Chhattisgarh has gone viral. The video was shared by Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter and it shows one bear sauntering into the police station, followed by two more bears who are walking close to each other.
While sharing the video he wrote, "Surprise inspection in late night police station premises. 3 bears entered the police station premises."
Take a look at the video:
He further added, "Salute to the bravery and patience of the soldiers on duty who, despite facing these conditions, are posted in public service before themselves. Take care also, take full care of safety measures."
Social media users were quite amused by the video. Here's how they reacted:
