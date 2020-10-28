This Little Town in Italy Is Selling off Houses Just for Rs 86

A small town in Italy is selling off houses for just €1 or INR 86.90.

Yes, you read that right.

It seems that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to unexpected circumstances across the globe, including towns like Salemi in Sicily, Italy where old dilapidated properties are being auctioned off at a starting price of €1, reported CNN.

In 1968, after the earthquake in Sicily's Belice Valley, almost 4,000 residents fled Salemi and did not return. With this new initiative, the town's mayor hopes to attract people back to the town.

"Before launching the scheme we first had to recover the old parts of Salemi where the houses are located, upgrading infrastructures and services from roads to electric grids and sewage pipes." Domenico Venuti, Mayor of Salemi to CNN

Venuti also confirmed to CNN that since all the buildings belong to the city council, it will speed up the selling process and ensure minimum red tape. This project has been in the works for a while. However, the Venutie wanted to wait for the coronavirus situation to improve before launching the scheme.

Italian hamlets, like Cinquefrondi and Mussomeli, are also facing a similar problem and the same scheme has been launched in these places to solve the problem of depopulation. (With inputs from CNN)