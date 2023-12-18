Sushi Pizza to Spaghetti Sandwich: Bizarre Dishes That Went Viral In 2023

Explore the chaos of unconventional food combinations that have took the internet by storm this year.
(Photo Courtesy: Reddit)
There are all sorts of people in the world, and with that comes all sorts of strange cravings. There is no end to what someone might consider palatable, and what food you would consider a crime against humanity.
In such peculiar times, social media has given us a new outlook towards what is considered ‘stupid food.’ A Reddit thread has taken many of its users on a hilarious ride to define what entails chaotic food ideas.
Would you consider burger swimming in a pool of cheese ‘stupid’? Do you have a preference for conflating Italian and Japanese cuisines? If yes, then you are more open to ideas than the rest of us.
Here’s a list of some chaotic food combinations that had most of the internet bemused this year.
Do you want to have a pizza, calzone and garlic knots at the same time? If the answer is yes, then this pepperoni pizza slice, garlic knots and a calzone (picture below) is just the right thing for you. This Italian dish is gluttony overload and there is no two ways about it.
It's a pepperoni pizza slice, garlic knots and a calzone.
The amount of food dye in this coffee is concerning on so many levels. For starters the coffee is blue, the milk is red and for some reason, there is an obscene amount of glitter in it. Is it a nay or a yay?
Food dye overload coffee.
Lots of people have a preference for strange food combinations - for instance fries and milkshake or vanilla ice cream with soy sauce. There are strange dishes and takers for those strange dishes. Somewhere around the world, someone is probably enjoying a spaghetti sandwich. However, most think it's blasphemous.
Spaghetti sandwich.
I love cheese, but the recent fad of drowning food in an obscene amount of it is probably counter-productive. During these trying times, we put cheese in momos, noodles and what not. But to somehow drown a burger in cheese and make it unappetising is concerning.
Cheesy burger.
Does anyone like their sushi on top of their pizza? At least some people do. A Brazilian man took it upon himself to conflate two cuisines and call it a day. And I can see why it's become such a hot topic for conversation.
Sushi pizza.
