Student Crashes Stranger's Wedding For Free Food; Netizens Laud Groom's Response

In news that can be best described as 'Made for TV', a video has gone viral of a student gatecrashing a stranger's wedding for free food. The clip shows him sitting beside the grooming and talking to him in Hindi.

The student said, “I have come to your wedding. I don’t know what your name is or where you live. I live in a hostel nearby and didn’t cook today. Since I was hungry, I came to your wedding reception to eat. I thought of informing you".

After congratulating the groom on his wedding, he seeks permission to eat - upon which the groom asks him to pack some food and take it for his friends living in the hostel, as well.

Take a look: