Sonu Sood Donates E-Rickshaws for Small Businesses, Twitter Reacts

In a recent tweet that announced the initiative ‘Khud Kamao Ghar Chalao’, Sonu Sood has pledged to donate e-rickshaws for small businesses and helped promote a self-reliant environment for business owners. These e-rickshaws can be useful for vegetable vendors, street food owners, and many other businesses that need mobility.
Sonu Sood has gained a lot of praise for his humanitarian efforts, especially during the lockdown when he helped several migrants and students reach home safely to their villages. According to reports, he has also mortgaged his properties in Mumbai to raise funds worth Rs 10 crores for the needy.
