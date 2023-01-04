Here Are 16 Honest Thoughts I Had While Watching 'Shark Tank India 2'

Poster for Shark Tank India season 2.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Shark Tank India; watching this show is 50% trying to understand what everyone is trying to say, 25% nodding along to terms you clearly don’t understand, and 25% realising why you might never run a successful business (okay maybe that’s just a me thing).
1. The second season of Shark Tank India is an all-in-one buffet of everything you’ve ever watched on Indian TV. Bas saas bahu aur saazish baaki hai. There are Indian Idol and KBC-esque sob story documentaries now. The only thing they had me thinking is: can you imagine making a whole documentary about someone’s story and then just…not giving them funding?
But I guess there is something inherently dramatic about asking someone their entire life story only to say, "Nah, thanks anyway".
2. One business lost any opportunity of funding because one of the presenters messed up the math. Can you imagine bungling the opportunity of a lifetime because you mixed up 4 and 9? Big words from me though, someone who spent a majority of the episode trying to figure out what pachattar is (it’s 75).
3. Equity/100 x ask = company valuation. This could VERY much be wrong but it’s still more progress than my economics professor ever made with me (sorry Ragini ma’am). Padhega India tabhi toh badhega India.
4. The recurring sentiment on Twitter is: Ashneer Grover, laut aao. Every hit show needs a villain and Ashneer was the perfect villain for Shark Tank India. So far, the episodes seem like a rerun of Hum Saath Saath Hain.
5. That reminds me, ye kaisa logic hai that you won’t invest in your friend’s competitors? This is some rich people nonsense because my friends would betray me for a trip to Khandala and vice versa (that’s just how common people operate…right?)
6. Introducing the sharks! Makeup world ki ‘gundi’ Vineeta Singh (their words, not mine), Karan-Arjun Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta, chashmo ke saudagar Peyush Bansal.
7. I left Anupam Mittal out because he deserves his own honest thought. The energy he brings into “Welcome to Shark Tank” is the same vibe as Tulsi in the Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi opening credits (okay so wait, maybe there is some saas-bahu in Shark Tank too).
With that, the man has so much insight into so many things that he is the Hermione Granger of the show (what a terrifying mix, Hermione and Tulsi…Tulmione?)
8. How are there people in this world who are asking for money from the sharks by valuing their company at 100 crore?? I can’t even negotiate a raise! Woh chhodo… sometimes people in school would take my money and buy food and offer it to me like they were doing me a favour. 100 crore. A HUNDRED CRORE??
9. It really takes a different kind of person to look someone in the eye while holding their product and tell them that their life’s work is the worst thing you've ever seen. Reason 111 of why I will never be rich.
10. Aman and Namita are, high-key, really funny? It’s one of the few highlights of the show since Ashneer isn’t here to yell at everyone. Truly a glimpse into what it would be like if Karan Arjun was a comedy film.
11. Aman pulling a contestant's leg for having “tattoo-vattoo” took me back to school when my counselor was ready to ruin my career for wearing a smidge of mehendi.
12. My favourite part of Shark Tank is those few seconds between when the contestants enter and the Sharks start speaking and the former are just standing there like this:
13. My idea that all soup is healthy was shattered so badly today. I can’t even begin to explain the pain I am in. Soup and salad are just supposed to be healthy!
14. The only product, out of everything we’ve seen so far in the two episodes, that I would never use as a kid is the watch that tracks your location for your parents. Safety and all is great but bacche ki agency kahan hai? My parents not knowing my location at all times and vice versa is actually the pillar that the family’s sanity rests on, why screw with that?
15. I find it very convenient that the sharks found those delightful women from the first season who came to pitch their achaar (pickle) business and made them an offer AFTER they clearly became more successful (very mature though but still...)
16. And finally, Ideas toh bahut hai mere paas but if even one Shark cross questions me about gross mark or value or whatever a projection is, I would set my invention on fire and do an action hero type exit from those gaudy (!!) doors.
Shark Tank India season 2 is streaming on SonyLIV.
