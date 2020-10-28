SRK Lauds Indonesian Version of ‘Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main’

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan conducted #AskSRK on Twitter. It is a kind of Twitter interaction where SRK answers questions from his fans and followers.

During this interaction, a Twitter user shared a video of two Indonesian content creators recreating the song 'Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main' from the cult classic Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

The user tweeted, "Indonesian YouTube content creator (Vina Fan) remakes one of the iconic song from the most iconic Bollywood movie ever "Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main"

Take a look at the video: