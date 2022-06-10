Meet Mahendra Kumar, the Man Behind Delhi's Only 'Green Auto'

Auto with a 'rooftop garden'
(Picture Courtesy: Vibhushita Singh | The Quint)
In Delhi's scorching heat, 48-year-old Mahendra Kumar's auto is a delight for sore eyes. With lush green plants growing on its roof, Mahendra's auto is known as the "green auto" and some even call it a "garden on wheels."
Two years ago, to beat the summer heat, Kumar decided to grow some plants on the roof of his auto. Little did he know that this simple idea would make him popular across the world.
He has planted around 25-30 plants on his auto. From fruits, flowering plants, vegetables, to even millets, his auto is nothing short of a delightful garden and as a bonus, it keeps the auto super cool.
People are often fascinated by his unique idea and even stop him for gardening tips. He has installed fans and coolers for the passengers' comfort. His story has been featured in many news channels both in India and internationally.
Mahendra Kumar with his green auto
A plant lover, Mahendra ardently believes that everyone should plant trees and, in his own unique way, he has been inspiring people to do their bit for the environment. At a time when temperatures are soaring and pollution levels are at an alarming high, Mahendra's green auto acts as a great inspiration for people to do their part.
