Meet Mahendra Kumar, the Man Behind Delhi's Only 'Green Auto'

In Delhi's scorching heat, 48-year-old Mahendra Kumar's auto is a delight for sore eyes. With lush green plants growing on its roof, Mahendra's auto is known as the "green auto" and some even call it a "garden on wheels."

Two years ago, to beat the summer heat, Kumar decided to grow some plants on the roof of his auto. Little did he know that this simple idea would make him popular across the world.