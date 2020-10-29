Rare Yellow 'Albino' Turtle Spotted In Bengal Stuns Twitter

Here's what netizens thought of the turtle at first glance.

Nature always has a way of surprising humans. Recently, a rare yellow turtle was spotted in West Bengal. Indian Forest Services officer Debashish Sharma took to social media to share the discovery.

He shared photos of the turtle with the caption, "Today a Yellow Turtle was rescued from a Pond in Burdwan,WB. It's one kind of a rarely occuring Flapshell Turtle."

He further added that it's an albino turtle and the unique colour can be attributed to some kind of "genetic mutation" or "congenital disorder" or absence of "tyrosine pigment."

