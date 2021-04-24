Pakistanis Send Messages of Hope to Indians Amid COVID Crisis

In an unexpected turn of events, people online from Pakistan have shown Indians tremendous support along with displays of solidarity as India's COVID19 situation keeps getting worse.

Putting aside years of this stereotypical rift aside, Pakistanis have shown that propaganda does not stand a chance when it's time to actually show support. As India gets caught in one of the worst COVID19 waves ever, with over 3,00,000+ cases being reported in one day, a lot of Pakistani users on Twitter are sending messages of hope to Indians.

They have used #PakistanStandWithIndia to show their support in this time of difficulty, and the trend has caught on on Twitter very fast.