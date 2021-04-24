Pakistanis Send Messages of Hope to Indians Amid COVID Crisis

Pakistanis show support to Indians on Twitter
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
In an unexpected turn of events, people online from Pakistan have shown Indians tremendous support along with displays of solidarity as India's COVID19 situation keeps getting worse.
Putting aside years of this stereotypical rift aside, Pakistanis have shown that propaganda does not stand a chance when it's time to actually show support. As India gets caught in one of the worst COVID19 waves ever, with over 3,00,000+ cases being reported in one day, a lot of Pakistani users on Twitter are sending messages of hope to Indians.
They have used #PakistanStandWithIndia to show their support in this time of difficulty, and the trend has caught on on Twitter very fast.
These users have shown that the divide can disappear amid times of crisis where we can stand together to support one another.
India on Friday, 23 April, reported 3,32,730 fresh COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours – the highest one-day spike so far in the country since the pandemic began.
