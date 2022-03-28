8 Unforgettable (And Some Awkward) Moments From Oscars 2022

This was followed by another slide that read, "While film is an important avenue for us to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water and emergency services. Resources are scarce and we -- collectively as a global community -- can do more."

The message concluded with, "We ask you to support Ukraine in any way you are able #StandWithUkraine."

Actors Jason Momoa, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Jamie Lee Curits were among many to make their support for the country vocal.