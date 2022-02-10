85-Year-Old Selling Gajjak in Delhi’s Freezing Weather Wins Hearts Online

85-year-old Chikki vendor from Delhi goes viral.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
An 85-year-old chikki vendor from Delhi has gone viral online for all the right reasons. Selling gajjak just for Rs 10 in the city's freezing cold, the man was first discovered by Abhishek, a food blogger that operates @thefoodiehat on Instagram.
According to Abhishek's post, the vendor whose name has not been revealed yet, sits at Nehru Place to sell this sweet. Abhishek decided to document the man's story in order to attract more customers for him.
His video currently has more than 800,000 likes, and thousands of comments, including a shoutout from Parineeti Chopra. She reposted the video on her Instagram story and wrote, "My friends in Delhi. He's at Nehru Place Market. Please find him and give him whatever you can!"
Here are some other reactions from the video:
