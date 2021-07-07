Odisha Artist Pays Tribute to Dilip Kumar With Special Sand Art

Dilip Kumar's sand portrait by Sudarsan Pattnaik
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@sudarsansand)
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday early in the morning at Hinduja Hospital Mumbai. He was 98 years old and was suffering from age-related illnesses.
As the country mourned this loss on social media and as fans reminisced about his remarkable contribution to the India film industry, an artist from Odisha paid his tributes in a unique way. Sudarsan Pattnaik, a popular sand artist, went to Puri Beach, Odisha to sculpt a special sand art of the legend.
The result of his efforts were nothing short of beautiful, and he took to Twitter to share his art. He uploaded a picture of it alongside the caption, "Tribute to the Cinematic legend #DilipKumar Ji . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. RIP"
Check out the picture here:
Users have reacted to the image, and wished for the actor to rest in peace.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined