Norwegian Hip-Hop Group Quick Style Takes Mumbai By Storm

Unless you're living under a rock (no judgement, if you are) it's quite hard to miss the Norwegian hip-hop group Quick Style. The renowned group of dancers regularly make headlines for their splendid performances. Indian audiences are particularly drawn to them, owing to their frequent dance covers to Bollywood songs.

So when the group announced their visit to India, fans were overjoyed. Quick Style is currently in Mumbai for the first time ever, and it's safe to say that they've taken over the city!