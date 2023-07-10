Netizens Spot Cigarette in Salman Khan’s Hand in 'Bigg Boss', Ignites a Debate

Salman Khan was spotted holding a cigarette in Bigg Boss OTT 2.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Altered by The Quint)
Salman Khan's recent appearance on Bigg Boss has stirred up a new controversy. In its Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, July 8, some eagle-eyed netizens spotted Salman holding a cigarette while hosting the show.
The videos and the screenshots from the episode found its way on Twitter, and the internet of course had a lot of opinions to share. A user shared the pictures and wrote, "Yesterday the editor mistakenly included a shot of Salman Khan holding a cigarette in his hand while interacting with contestants. Bechare ka toh gaya ab. Fired!"
As the tweet went viral, many people were surprised to see that the cigarette was not edited out and some joked that the editor must have lost his job after this blunder. Others criticised Salman and called him a 'hypocrite' for smoking on screen, while lecturing the contestants on 'Indian culture and values'. Take a look at how netizens hilariously took a dig at Salman. Check out here:
A user wrote, "Or maybe he didn't want to serve 3 months notice period so played a masterstroke?"
Another user commented, "Gaya bichara salman be like tu mil footpath pai"
