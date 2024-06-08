Netizens React to News Channel's 'Graphic' of Kangana Allegedly Getting Slapped

Republic Bharat had an interesting tactic to cover the news.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Indian broadcast media has, almost always rightfully, earned quite a reputation -- especially because of their flair for the dramatic. Once again, a news channel has caught netizens’ attention because of the way they reported the incident of Kangana Ranaut allegedly being slapped by a CISF personnel at Chandigarh airport on 6 June.
PTI has, since then, reported that the CISF constable has since then been suspended and a FIR has been lodged against. A video that surfaced shows a verbal spat at the airport but Republic Bharat decided to take their coverage a step further and create a ‘graphic’ of the alleged altercation.
Take a look:
One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “This one news channel is single-handedly funnier than FRIENDS, The Office and B99 combined,” while another wrote, “I truly love the cinematic masterpieces that Indian news channels put out sometimes.”
Here are some more reactions to the video:
