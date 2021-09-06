MLA’s Son Cuts 8 Birthday Cakes With an iPhone, Slammed for ‘Display of Wealth'

MLA's son cutting 8 birthday cakes with an iPhone.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@CSoumya21)
Children of powerful people, especially politicians have been criticised often for their tone deal display of wealth and power done in the most absurd ways.
Such is the case of Karnataka MLA Basavaraj Dadesugur's son, Suresh, who recently celebrated his birthday with a bit too much of pomp. Suresh was seen cutting almost 8 cakes on his birthday, and weirdly enough, he used an iPhone to do this. The only purpose netizens could imagine for something like this was to show off one's wealth and how rich they are.
Check out the video here:
He has been criticised by netizens for this absurd display of wealth and many have pointed out how this was unnecessary.
Others argued that it was his money and he was free to do what he wanted with it.
However, according to Firstpost, the MLA came to his son's defence in a statement and said that he was spending his own money on his birthday. He also said his son cut the cakes with his iPhone because he didn't want to use his hands due to COVID-19.
