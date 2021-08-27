Maharashtra Farmer Seeks Permission To Grow Weed, Claims It ‘Has a Good Price’

Anil Patil, a farmer from Solapur has put in a request seeking permission to grow marijuana in his farm. In his application, he has mentioned that the drug fetches a good price. "As agriculture produce fetches a pittance, farming is turning out to be difficult. Even the input cost of cultivation of any crop is not recovered. The dues of sugarcane sold to sugar factories are unpaid," he said.

He has asked the administration to respond to his plea by 15 September. If he does not get a response, he has said he will assume he has the go ahead from the authorities, and will start cultivating the plant.

His application has been forwarded from the district administration to the police, who called it as a "publicity stunt".

If he proceeds to grow the plant without permission, he can also be charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.