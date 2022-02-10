‘Political Heavyweight’: Twitter Jokes as The Great Khali Joins BJP

In a statement, Khali said, "I'm glad to have joined BJP. I feel that PM Modi's work for the nation makes him the right Prime Minister. So, I thought why not be a part of his governance for the nation's development," at an event held at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

The news has shocked users online, since Khali had voiced his support for the farmer protests in 2020. Users online joked about how Khali will 'add weight' to BJP's political campaign, while others made funny memes.

We can't help but notice the slightly comical video where everyone in the event looks a lot smaller than Khali and how it was so difficult to felicitate him because of his height.