Jasprit Bumrah Wears Wrong Jersey to WTC Final, Twitter Reacts

Jasprit Bumrah wears wrong jersey to WTC Final.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
On Day 5 of the World Test Championship, Indian bowler Jaspirt Bumrah was seen wearing a wrong jersey with the wrong sponsors on it. He even bowled the first over against New Zealand wearing that jersey. Soon after this, he realised his mistake and rushed to change his jersey.
This little mishap by Bumrah caused a lot of netizens to laugh about it, and poke fun at the situation. Many reacted in laughing emojis and cracked jokes.
