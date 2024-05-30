Another Horrible Day on the Internet: Celebs Sharing 'All Eyes on Rafah' Trolled

Israel continued to airstrike the region late on Sunday in what Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a “tragic mistake”. The strike has, according to reports, killed more than 40 people in a tent camp. The ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ campaign, therefore, has become a call to action from humanitarians to increase awareness. Several celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Richa Chadha, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the message on social media.

Particularly, this image (at the time of writing this, more than 45.1 million people have shared the image on Instagram alone):