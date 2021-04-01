Did Govt Just Play an April Fool Prank on Us With Interest Cuts?

Steep cuts on interest rates on small savings schemes, announced on 31 March, were rolled back by the government on 1 April. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared that "orders issued by oversight" will be withdrawn.

The cuts in schemes ranging from the National Savings Certificates or NSC and Public Provident Fund or PPF, would have hurt millions of middle class depositors.

"Interest rates of small savings schemes of the government of India shall continue to be at the rates which existed in the last quarter of 2020-2021, ie, rates that prevailed as of March 2021. Orders issued by oversight shall be withdrawn," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted on 1 April.