Happy Reunion: 92-Yr-Old Kerala Mother Meets Son Missing for 45 Years

On Saturday evening, 31 July, when Sajad Thangal came home to Kerala after 45 years, waiting at the doorstep to welcome him back was his 92-year-old mother.
The son said it was all God’s will. This was the man that many people thought had died in a plane crash in 1976, when he was believed to have accompanied actor Rani Chandra on a trip.
The mother, who had waited half her life to see her son again, said this was the day she had prayed for. “Finally, my prayers have been answered. I had a wish that I should see you once before I die, and now it has come true.”
Thangal was 19 when he left his home in 1972 for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a ship and joined work as a store keeper in a cultural organisation. He last visited his home in 1976 when he accompanied a cultural troupe that included then glamourous film actor Rani Chandra.
Deeply disturbed by the accident, Thangal had decided to stay away from everything.
It was only a few days ago, through a TV programme that his relatives came to know that he was alive and living in an old age home in Mumbai’s Panvel. Soon a group of his relatives landed in Mumbai and brought him home to Kerala.
The village hosted a ‘reception’ at Thangal’s home and a cake was cut to mark the happy occasion.
