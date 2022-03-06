On Her 25th Birthday, a Look at Why Janhvi Kapoor Is the Real ‘Reel’ Star

Janhvi Kapoor turns 25 years old today.
(Image: The Quint)
Janhvi Kapoor turns 25 today, and we are certain that she is a complete Bollywood buff! Right from dance to acting, emotions, and drama, it all comes naturally to her and her Instagram is proof.
Aside from being entertaining, some of her reels are also great insights into how she is as a person, and what she thinks about life, love, and family. Watch the video for more.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)