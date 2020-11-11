The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is currently headed by Prakash Javadekar.

Back to Piratebay: OTT Now Under I&B Ministry, Twitter Reacts | (Photo: Altered by The Quint)

On 11 November, the Centre issued a notification bringing films and audio-visual programmes made by online content providers along with online platforms publishing news and current affairs under the purview of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. This notification applies to OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and more, along with online news portals.

Here's how social media users reacted to it: