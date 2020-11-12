Memes Galore After Google Announces End to Unlimited Photo Storage

Starting June, 2021, Google will put a cap on unlimited storage of photos.

For fans of Google Photos' unlimited storage, it's a sad day as the tech giant has formally announced that it will soon be putting an end to its unlimited storage feature. Starting 1 June, 2021, Google will put a cap of 15 gb on photo storage and users will be charged over that limit.

However, the silver lining is that all photos before 1 June, 2021 will not count in this limit.

