Memes Galore After Google Announces End to Unlimited Photo Storage

For fans of Google Photos' unlimited storage, it's a sad day as the tech giant has formally announced that it will soon be putting an end to its unlimited storage feature. Starting 1 June, 2021, Google will put a cap of 15 gb on photo storage and users will be charged over that limit.
“Starting June 1, 2021, all new photos and videos backed up in High quality will count toward the free 15 GB of storage that comes with your Google”Google’s announcement
However, the silver lining is that all photos before 1 June, 2021 will not count in this limit.
Take a look at the full statement:
The announcement broke several hearts and social media exploded with memes.
Check it out:
