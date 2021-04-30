Find Out Why This Doctor's After-Duty Picture Is Going Viral

India has already crossed the 2,00,000 mark in terms of COVID19 deaths, and is registering upwards of 3,00,000 cases each day. Needless to say, the healthcare system is under tremendous pressure owing to this surge.

Amidst this, Dr Sohil, a user on Twitter who worked for 15 hours constantly, shared a picture of himself with and without his PPE suit. In the first picture, he is seen wearing the suit, and after he has taken it off, it is seen how he is completely drenched in sweat.

He wrote, "Proud to serve the nation. Talking on the behalf of all doctors and health workers.. we are really working hard away from our family.. sometimes a foot away from positive patient, sometimes an inch away from critically ill oldies... I request please go for vaccination.. it's only solution ! Stay safe," alongside the post.

Check it out here: