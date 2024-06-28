'Fawad Khan Is Back': Fans React as Actor Returns To Indian Screens After 8 Yrs

Fawad Khan debuted in Bollywood with Khoobsurat.
Barzakh marks Fawad Khan's return to Indian screens after eight years. His last performance was a cameo in Karan Johar’s 2016 movie, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
He has since been seen in The Legend of Maula Jutt and OTT series Ms 'Marvel.
Fawad took to his social media to share the news: "Eyes lined with secrets, ready to reveal the mysteries within. When all else withers will love endure? Trailer launching on 1st July - are you ready for the journey?"
"#Barzakh, Premieres 19th July on Zindagi YouTube and ZEE5 Shows." he added.
The news has left fans excited form all across India. One user wrote, 'OMG I am too excited Fawad Khan is back'
