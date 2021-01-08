Elon Musk's Strange Response To Becoming World's Richest Person

Elon Musk has surpassed Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest man.
Elon Musk's Strange Response To Becoming World's Richest Person | (Photo: Twitter)

Elon Musk, the man behind Tesla Inc and SpaceX, has surpassed Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become the richest person in the world. A 4.8% rally in Musk's share price on Thursday is what led to him crossing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

While sharing this news on social media, a Twitter account by the name of 'Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley' wrote, "@elonmusk is now the richest person in the world at $190 billion."

Elon Musk happened to come across the tweet and his response is perhaps a strange one:

Musk wrote, "How strange", followed by "Well, back to work ..."

Here's how social media users reacted:

