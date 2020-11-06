Chill, Donald, Chill: Thunberg Takes a Dig At Trump With His Words

Earlier, Greta tweeted endorsing Joe Biden though she said that she never engaged in party politics. Quint NEON Earlier, Greta tweeted endorsing Joe Biden though she said that she never engaged in party politics. | (Photo: Twitter) Social Buzz Earlier, Greta tweeted endorsing Joe Biden though she said that she never engaged in party politics.

The 2020 United States Presidential elections do not appear to be going very well for Donald Trump. As Trump trails behind the Democratic candidate Joe Biden, he has called out various states for voter fraud and threatened to take the matter to the Supreme Court. To add insult to the injury, he was mocked by 17-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg, with the same exact words he had used to mock her a year back. Back in December 2019, the teenage environmental activist was mocked by Donald Trump in a tweet when she was named TIME magazine’s person of the year.

In the tweet, Trump told Thunberg, 17, to work on her “anger management problem” and to “go to an old-fashioned movie with a friend”. “Chill Greta, chill!” the president implored in the tweet, which began with him branding her Time Magazine recognition as “so ridiculous”.

As Trump appeared to have a meltdown on Twitter about how the election was being "stolen" from him, the President wrote on Twitter in all capital letters to "STOP THE COUNT" of votes. “So ridiculous,” Thunberg tweeted in reply to Trump’s earlier “STOP THE COUNT!” rant.

“Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!", Greta remarked on Twitter.