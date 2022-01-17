Watch: Dhinchak Pooja Is Back With Her New Song ‘I Am a Biker’

Dhinchak Pooja
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@DhinkchakPooja)
Dhinchak Pooja, the singer who went viral in 2017 for her song ‘Dilon Ka Shooter’, is back with a new song. Famous for her songs with unusual lyrics like 'Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj', and 'Gaadi Meri do Seater', she announced the release of her new song – ‘I Am a Biker’ – in a tweet on 15 January.
Posting a picture of herself on a bike, along with a group of bikers, she announced the name and the release date of her new song.
Her tweet reads, "New song ‘I am a biker’ is coming on 15th Jan."
Watch her song here:
Earlier in 2017, she went viral with the release of her quirky songs and catchy beats. After a break, she is back with her new release.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)