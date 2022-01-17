Watch: Dhinchak Pooja Is Back With Her New Song ‘I Am a Biker’

After a break, Dhinchak Pooja is back with another song
Dhinchak Pooja, the singer who went viral in 2017 for her song ‘Dilon Ka Shooter’, is back with a new song. Famous for her songs with unusual lyrics like 'Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj', and 'Gaadi Meri do Seater', she announced the release of her new song – ‘I Am a Biker’ – in a tweet on 15 January.

Posting a picture of herself on a bike, along with a group of bikers, she announced the name and the release date of her new song.

Her tweet reads, "New song ‘I am a biker’ is coming on 15th Jan."

Watch her song here:

Earlier in 2017, she went viral with the release of her quirky songs and catchy beats. After a break, she is back with her new release.

